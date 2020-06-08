Ghana: Govt Digitisation Agenda-Veep Launches Payment Platform Today

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamadu Bawumia will today launch a new single digital payment platform which is expected to enhance government digitisation agenda.

The platform called Ghana.GOV will provide a single point of access to all services of ministries, departments and agencies of government.

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who disclosed this in Accra said the introduction of the single digital platform is an addition to the Akufo-Addo administration's digitisation of the economy.

Mr Nkrumah said in highlighting the benefits of this new single payment platform, Dr Bawumia will also use the ceremony to highlight the three main benefits of the payment platform.

"These include growth in government revenue collections, deepening expenditure savings and helping our fight against corruption by reducing human interface in the administration of public services," he said.

The government has already rolled out similar digitisation platforms which includes National Digital Property Addressing System which provides Ghanaians with a unique permanent digital address linked to postcodes, the introduction of paperless port operations, the integrated e-immigration system, e-procurement, e-parliament, e-justice, e-cabinet and smart workplaces among other initiatives, which are all at various stages of implementation and the development of an interoperability system to integrate government databases.

The Minister said "all these represent significant milestones by the Akufo-Addo administration in Ghana's journey to digitisation"

He added that it is the expectation of government that the introduction of the Ghana.GOV digital payment platform will be utilised by all stakeholders for maximum benefit.