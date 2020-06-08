Ghana: Govt Digitisation Agenda-Veep Launches Payment Platform Today

8 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamadu Bawumia will today launch a new single digital payment platform which is expected to enhance government digitisation agenda.

The platform called Ghana.GOV will provide a single point of access to all services of ministries, departments and agencies of government.

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who disclosed this in Accra said the introduction of the single digital platform is an addition to the Akufo-Addo administration's digitisation of the economy.

Mr Nkrumah said in highlighting the benefits of this new single payment platform, Dr Bawumia will also use the ceremony to highlight the three main benefits of the payment platform.

"These include growth in government revenue collections, deepening expenditure savings and helping our fight against corruption by reducing human interface in the administration of public services," he said.

The government has already rolled out similar digitisation platforms which includes National Digital Property Addressing System which provides Ghanaians with a unique permanent digital address linked to postcodes, the introduction of paperless port operations, the integrated e-immigration system, e-procurement, e-parliament, e-justice, e-cabinet and smart workplaces among other initiatives, which are all at various stages of implementation and the development of an interoperability system to integrate government databases.

The Minister said "all these represent significant milestones by the Akufo-Addo administration in Ghana's journey to digitisation"

He added that it is the expectation of government that the introduction of the Ghana.GOV digital payment platform will be utilised by all stakeholders for maximum benefit.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.