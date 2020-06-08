Ghana: NLA,VAG Grants Licenses to Private Lotto Operators

The National Lottery Authority (NLA), in a collaborative agreement with the Veterans Administration, Ghana (VAG), has granted licenses to five private sector lotto operators in the country.

They are the Lotto and Lotteries Company Limited, Alpha Lotto Limited, From Home Company Limited, Vision 2000 Company Limited, and Rand Lotto

The Licensing of qualified private sector lotto operators were done under the approval of the Board of the National Lottery Authority(NLA).

According to a statement from the NLA, the licensed lotto operators have been given the greenlight to operate lottery under Act 844 regulated by the Authority in accordance with Act 722.

"All licensed private sector lotto operators together with their agents, sub-agents and 'writers'(retailers) shall use Point of Sale Terminals to sell all lottery products as part of the terms and conditions of their respective contracts".

"Each licensed prrivate sector lotto operator shall obtain a Security Identification Embossment to affix on the respective lotto kiosks of their agents, sub-agents and 'writers'(retailers)," the statement said.

The statement said the licensed private sector lotto operators are expected to operate strictly in accordance with the terms and conditions stated in their contracts.

"Henceforth, any lotto operator, agent, sub-agent and 'writer'(retailer) who pays outrageous commission above the approved commission by the Authority would be dealt with in accordance with Act 722, L. I. 1948 and Section 22 of Act 844".

"The National Lottery Authority (NLA) would like to reiterate that, it is unlawful under Act 722, L.I. 1948 and Section 22 of Act 844 to manufacture, distribute, sell or retail lottery products and services without authorisation from the National Lottery Authority (NLA)" it said.

Accordingly, it said persons who engage in illegal lottery operations will be arraigned before lotto courts across the country.

The statement said the NLA will, in the coming days, publish a list of licensed lotto marketing companies under Act 722 and the second batch of licensed private sector lotto operators under Act 844 to the general public.