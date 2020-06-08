Nigeria: The Future of Kogi

opinion

Since the creation of Kogi State by the Ibrahim Babangida administration in 1991, the contest for power supremacy has been its major political characteristic. The three main tribes: Igala, Ebira and Kabba, have a rich and interesting history in both the colonial and pre-colonial context.

Brought together by fate, the vision of the founding fathers was to see the state grow in unity and prosper. But oftentime, the Igalas have been accused of power hijack and marginalisation. This is not far from the truth as the governors, since the inception of democracy in 1999, have all come from the eastern part of the state until 2016, when the central gained the taste of power after the incumbent, Yahaya Bello, who is of Ebira origin became the governor by chance. However, the west's taste of power was a quick one. And this only got to happen when the then governor, Ibrahim Idris, and his deputy were ousted from office by the Supreme Court. This paved the way for the speaker of the state assembly, Olafemi Clarence, to step in as acting governor, a position he held from 6th February to 29th March, 2008.

This does not seem to go well with some people. Mostly between the Ebira and the Igala, it has been a tug of war. United in words but divided in action. In both home and abroad, we see ourselves as enemies. The political setting of the state has been turned into an ethnic game. The last governorship election can testify to that.

According to Chairman Mao, "politics is war with bloodshed and war without bloodshed". This seems to be playing out here. On several occasions, there have been both verbal and physical combat. The minorities further claim that the Igala see them as their political puppets; inferior and should not be given the opportunity to rule. On the other hand, the Igala do not reason it this way. Rather, they assert that being the majority, it is normal for them to be producing governors, citing Benue as an example.

The recent court judgement granting the Igala kingdom the ownership of Lokoja, Ajaokuta and Koton Karfe, has brought another bone of contention for the two brother tribes. This has generated tension among the ethnic groups; reactions upon reactions. On social media, it is a war of words. So many abuses and comments culpable of igniting violence. These areas are the most attractive centres of the state, Ajaokuta in particular. This is due to the economic life and natural endowment. The Igala again are accused of forcefully trying to annex Ebira land.

In what has become a vendetta, the youths have been affected. In every society, the youths are viewed as the driving force and the future of tomorrow. But considering the situation on ground now, does Kogi really have a future? In almost all the institutions, Kogi State students association does not function properly. The hatred from home still followed us out. Our minds have been poisoned by the elders and the elite. We no longer believe in "unity in diversity." The politicians have planted division in our minds for their selfish purposes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

What can possibly be the way forward? Where can this war take us? There have been various agitations for separations. Will this be of any help? The confluence state is blessed with lots of human and material resources. What is needed to complement this is peace. In his effort, the governor has put up so many policies to build bridges of peace and to unify all the ethnic groups in order to foster development. Hence, the invention of EBIGO, meaning Ebira, Igala and Okun. The vibrant youths must not be seen as tools for break-up. Rather, we should join hands to consolidate the effort of the governor.

To sum up, Kogi is a heterogeneous state and therefore, it shouldn't be a one-man land. The zoning process should be introduced in order to kill this issue of dominance and marginalisation.

Adama Umar Ayuba writes from Abuja