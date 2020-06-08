Cameroon-South Korea - Balance Sheet of Fruitful Cooperation

8 June 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The South Korean Ambassador to Cameroon, Her Excellency Bok-ryeol Rhyou, has come to the end of her tour of duty.

Her Excellency Bok-ryeol Rhyou is leaving Cameroon after serving as South Korea's Ambassador since 2018. Ambassador Bok-ryeol Rhyou's tenure saw significant improvements of bilateral cooperation ties between Cameroon and South Korea in three main areas training, New Information and Communication Technology, and health.

In the area of training, the Mechanised Irrigated Rice Complex and the Training Centre for Agricultural Research, Ndoumba-Nkoteng in the Upper Sanaga Division of Centre Region was commissioned on March 28, 2018. More than 1,000 Cameroonian civil servants, business people and students have trained in South Korea as part of the Korea International Cooperation Agency, KOICA's capacity building programme.

On December 20, 2019, the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute, represented President Paul Biya at the inauguration of the National Institute for the Training of Trainers and Development Progarmmes, INFDP. Under New Information and Communication Technology, ICT, 200 Cameroonian engineers have trained in South Korea as part of the Cameroon Customs Information System, CAMCIS or the new Customs clearing system. On the ground in Cameroon, about 170 senior Customs officials were trained as trainers in collaboration with CUPIA, the technical partners of CAMPASS. It is envisaged that by 2021, a Universal Health Coverage System would have gone operational in Cameroon under a public-private arrangement led by the New Tech Management Cameroon SA company. Only recently, a South Korean firm, Mediline Medical, officially rolled out its activities in Cameroon. The company will amongst others distribute Coronavirus test kits. The past two years have also seen the extension of the South Korean-built Yaounde Emergency Centre, CURY and the imminent grant of a loan of 16 billion FCFA by EXIM Bank Korea to enable Cameroon tackle the Coronavirus pandemic.

Other areas of close cooperation between Cameroon and South Korea are the completion of the construction and equipment of the Garoua Reference Hospital, construction of laboratories in all of the country's 10 regions, and the envisaged construction of a drug quality control laboratory in Douala under the YDK Project. A new malaria drug, Pyramax, was launched in Cameroon on March 5, 2019. It is produced by the South Korean firm, Shinpoong Pharma.Co Ltd. The Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency, KOTRA, on November 7, 2018 offered medical equipment to the Yaounde Emergency Centre. Meanwhile, South Korea has al- ways supported Cameroon's efforts in combating the Coronavi- rus pandemic .

Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

