Liberia: Intervene in LTA-GSM Companies' Saga

Senator Augustine S. Chea of Sinoe County is appealing to fellow members of the Liberian Senate to intervene in the ongoing problem between the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA) and GSM Companies in the country.

He said it would be vital that members of the senate intervene to derive amicable resolution.

Senator Chea made the appeal Friday, June 5, 2020 in session after members of the Senate Committee on Post and Telecommunication conducted an investigation between the GSM Companies and authorities of the LTA recently.

The governing CDC Lawmaker, reporting to the body during Friday session informed his colleagues that the GSM Companies are saying the LTA is asking them to give a sub-charge fee, which they say poses serious problem for them. According to him, the companies are even saying because of the sub-charge fees, they are planning to do away with the three days free call.

Senator Chea stated that the GSM Companies in as much they are talking about cutting off, they are also planning to reduce the call limit to 45minutes, something, he said, it is a critical issue that needs to be looked at keenly.

He said members of the committee on Posts and Telecommunication want the call limit to increase to 60 minutes, instead of 45, adding that this would be in the interest of the Liberian people. However, he disclosed after holding discussions with both institutions, only to his surprised he received a communication, informing that the matter has been sent to court.

After the report was read by the Sinoe County Lawmaker, the presiding in session, Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor asked members of the senate if the issue, as raised by Senator Chea should be put on the floor for discussion.

In response, Senator Darius Abraham Dillon of Montserrado County suggested that the matter is in court and should not be discussed, an advice that was buttressed by Senator Varney Sherman of Grand Cape Mount County.