Liberia: Local Group Wants MOU With Mining Company Revisited

7 June 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Joseph Titus Yekeryan And Winston W. Parley

Some residents of Kokoyah Statutory District on 6 February 2015 entered into an agreement with the company in Monrovia to rebuild and strengthen the relationship between the company and inhabitants of the district. Through the agreement, the company promised to provide free primary and secondary education for the children of MNG Gold's employees in conformity with provisions of the Education Laws of Liberia.

It also promised to establish and operate vocational training centers within or near the production area, and assist with the rehabilitation of the roads and bridges within or that otherwise connect its operational areas, in accordance with the standards of the Ministry of Public Works.

Further, MNG Gold-Liberia promised to establish an annual scholarship fund to the tune of US$ 10,000, for deserving students from Kokoyah District to attend any university in Liberia, college or technical schools.

Appearing on a local radio station, (Radio Gbarnga, FM 96.5Mhz) in Gbarnga recently, Roosevelt Urey Kerkulah, Shadrach Saturday Kollie, and Isaac Tom Payedoe accused the company of failing to make good on some of those commitments.

Contrary to the mineral development agreement signed between MNG Gold and the government of Liberia, the trio alleged that the company is currently involved with underground mining; a claim the company has denied. They want the document to be revisited with some amendments that will put the company's feet to the fire and ensure that the citizens get their just benefits.

"You cannot have company that is getting more from our district and can't contribute [anything], so we want that agreement to be revisited because what is in it is very small," Isaac concludes.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.