Tanzania: Yanga Out to Rebuild Rhythm

YOUNG Africans Assistant Coach Charles Boniface Mkwasa said today's friendly match against KMC will help them to get the required rhythm needed before the Mainland Premier League restart on Saturday.

The two teams meet at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam this afternoon, to shape up their respective squads prior to the resumption of the top flight league matches to wind up the 2019/20 season.

"I know that it will be a tough match since KMC are among the good sides in the league but we are well prepared to win and bring back winning mentality to players. "It will give us an opportunity to see the balance of the team and where we should fix the problems before heading to the battlefield next week," he said.

He added that despite the jam packed league fixtures, they will try their best to adjust and take each match as it comes, saying they have a big number of players, who can easily rotate with each other to accomplish the season.

"As you know, we gave individual training sessions to be accomplished by players at their own homes when the league was suspended but that is not enough to make them fit for competitive games that is why we thought of playing friendly encounters to assess the players," he said.

Moreover, Mkwasa observed that there has been big improvement among his charges from the short period they have done group training sessions.

"Our aim is to continue doing well in the league and ascend to the top positions of the table since we are preparing to win and not to lose games," he said.

He also disclosed that four players in the squad who are David Molinga, Yikpe Gislain, Said Makapu and Patrick Sibomana were confirmed to have gained weight.

The team's Information Officer, Hassan Bumbuli urged fans, who will come to watch the game live to make sure they wear masks and pass through the designated gates of the venue, which have special services to curb further spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On his part, Assistant Captain Juma Abdul reiterated that they are eager to return back on the field to do their job.

"We missed our fans and they missed us too that is why each player in our team is happy to see that the league is returning," he said.

After today's duel, Yanga will be planning for their trip to Shinyanga, where they expect to face Mwadui FC at CCM Kambarage Stadium on June 13th, while Coastal Union will host Namungo FC at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga on the same day.

Entry charges for the today's match are 5000/-for VIP seats, while those who will accommodate ordinary seats will have to pay 3,000/-to have access into the venue.