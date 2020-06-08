Tanzania: Jafo to Tanzanians - Let's Maintain Peace

7 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

MINISTER of State, President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Suleiman Jafo has appealed to Tanzanians to maintain existing peace and tranquility, warning that political differences should not divide them.

He gave the warning over the weekend while addressing Bukoba municipal council residents who turned up to welcome him in Rwamishenye Ward in Bukoba Municipal Council.

"Later this year, the nation will hold the General Election. My appeal is that Tanzanians should maintain the existing peace. Do not allow political differences to divide us," he said.

He directed leaders in the country to ensure that all 67 new hospitals start providing medical services to patients, including out patients (OPDs) on Monday.

Three district hospitals have been completed in Kagera Region at 4.5bn/-, namely Karagwe, Kyerwa and Bukoba Rural.

Mr Jafo explained that the fifth phase government led by President John Magufuli should be supported for impressive achievements recorded during the past five years (2015-2020) through improving social services, including health, education, roads and water supply.

He said villages connected to power in the country had increased from 2000 during 2015 to 8,718, while about 540bn/- was spent on urban and rural water supply infrastructure.

The government was also spending around 23.8bn/- for free education. A total of 443 health centres had been constructed, compared to 115 health centres at independence in 1961 while 67 new hospitals were constructed.

A total of 89 old schools were rehabilitated at 89bn/-, including Kibaha, Galanos, Ihungo and Rugambwa secondary schools.

Headmistress for Rugambwa Girls' High School Kagemulo Lupanka, told Mr Jafo that to date, 173 Form Six students had already reported for classes while two others were reported to be sick and were yet to do so.

Mr Jafo was impressed by the report and offered the students a dinner comprising rice and chicken amid a big applause from the students. He urged them to study hard ahead of final examinations.

He later visited Ihungo High School which was badly damaged by the September 10, 2016 earthquake. The school has been rehabilitated at a cost of 11.07bn/- and is now one of the best in the country.

Other schools that have been rehabilitated with costs in brackets include Bukoba Secondary School (1.4bn/), Kahororo Secondary School (893.3m/-) and Rugambwa Girls' High School (872m/-).

Mr Jafo commended Muleba and Bukoba district Councils for attaining impressive revenue collection ranging between 90 and 100 per cent performance.

However, he warned Biharamulo District Executive Director (DED) Wende Ng'hahale over poor performance in revenue collection and tasked her to pull up her socks.

