Tanzania to Host 2020 Africa Kabaddi Competition

7 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mbonile Burton

FOR the first time in the history, Tanzania has been honored to host this year's Africa Kabaddi Competition.

The annual competition that brings together top African teams is scheduled to be held from December 11th to 13th this year in Dar es Salaam.

Tanzania Kabaddi Sports Association (TKSA), Chairman Abdallah Nyoni told the 'Sunday News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that, Tanzania has won majority votes to host this year's event.

He said that it is a big honor for his association and the country to have been given such a chance. He thanked those who voted for Tanzania and promised them to brace for a wonderful event.

The chairman said that the prestigious event will bring together men and women teams, while hosts Tanzania has been given an advantage to enter two teams in each category.

Tanzanian teams will battle it out against other teams from Kenya, Cameroon, Egypt, Mauritius, Sierra Leone, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Nyoni added: "We have also received request of teams from England, Malaysia, Taiwan, Iraq and India, who also would like to join our competition as guests."

However, Nyoni said that the decision for whether to allow them or not will depend on Africa Kabaddi Federation, World Kabaddi and hosts.

"It would be good idea to have them all, but we will have to wait and see," he said.

Nyoni stressed that the competition will provide an ideal platform for the country sports development.

He said that the event will benefit Tanzania in different sectors and also harmonise relationship among competing nations.

Nyoni noted that the continental event will also boost tourism sector as many visitors will come and also open business opportunities.

"We will utilise the competition to open doors to get more support in the areas of facilities, technical support. We also stand to benefit with grounds, which will be put in place to host the competition," he said.

He added that the event will also provide an opportunity for Tanzanian players to showcase their talents and open their chance to get professional contract in different clubs abroad especially in India.

Nyoni said kabaddi like any other sports provide an important chance to create longtime and part-time employment.

"I appeal for government and private companies as well as institutions to come forward and support the competition. The door is also open for foreign sponsors to assist," said Nyoni.

