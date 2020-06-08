Angola: Fire Claims One Live and Wounds Two in Soyo

7 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mbanza Kongo — One person died and two others were injured following a small fire that broke out this Saturday in a storage depot for fishing materials in the municipality of Soyo, Zaire province.

The fire, according to a note from the Civil Protection and Fire Department (SPCB) sent to Angop, in Mbanza Kongo, occurred at Manuel António river station, in the TGFA district, having destroyed six boat engines, the stern of a boat, fishing nets and more than a dozen containers with petrol.

The fire, whose causes have not yet been identified, also consumed considerable quantities of basic basket products, with losses estimated at over five million kwanzas.

The fire started around 12 o'clock and was only extinguished around 2 o'clock by the firepeople.

This storage depot was managed by people from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.