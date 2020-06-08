Angola: Fire Claims One Live and Wounds Two in Soyo

Mbanza Kongo — One person died and two others were injured following a small fire that broke out this Saturday in a storage depot for fishing materials in the municipality of Soyo, Zaire province.

The fire, according to a note from the Civil Protection and Fire Department (SPCB) sent to Angop, in Mbanza Kongo, occurred at Manuel António river station, in the TGFA district, having destroyed six boat engines, the stern of a boat, fishing nets and more than a dozen containers with petrol.

The fire, whose causes have not yet been identified, also consumed considerable quantities of basic basket products, with losses estimated at over five million kwanzas.

The fire started around 12 o'clock and was only extinguished around 2 o'clock by the firepeople.

This storage depot was managed by people from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).