Angola: 3 Firms Get Akz 15 Billion Credit

8 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Three companies have started receiving financing of Akz 15.4 billion, as part of credit line from Programme for the Support of Production, Diversification of Exports and Replacement of Imports (PRODESI).

Benefitting from the credit are agro-industrial sector firms with projects located in coastal Cuanza Sul and southern Huíla provinces.

In Cuanza Sul two companies are receiving credit, one focused on livestock farming by products and the sale of meat and another one of the production of corn and soybeans.

Valagro S.A which is the promoter of the project concerned with bovine farming and trading of meat is receiving 250 million kwanzas, from Banco Económico.

The corn and soybean production project, an initiative of Noviagros - Exploração e Comércio Agricola Limitada, focused on corn and soybean production gets 11 billion from Standard Bank.

The third approved project, under the Government programme to promote domestic production and reduce imports, located in Huíla province, an initiative of Agri-Mumba Gestão P.E Industrial Limitada, aimed to buy sowing and livestock receives 4.1 billion kwanzas from Bank BIC.

In 2019 the Government created the Credit Support Programme (PAC), operated by 09 commercial banks, to ensure access to credit for producers wanting to dedicate themselves to producing the basic products and others considered essential.

Over 15,000 national producers signed up for PRODESI, through the portal created for this purpose.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.