Angola: 3 Firms Get Akz 15 Billion Credit

Luanda — Three companies have started receiving financing of Akz 15.4 billion, as part of credit line from Programme for the Support of Production, Diversification of Exports and Replacement of Imports (PRODESI).

Benefitting from the credit are agro-industrial sector firms with projects located in coastal Cuanza Sul and southern Huíla provinces.

In Cuanza Sul two companies are receiving credit, one focused on livestock farming by products and the sale of meat and another one of the production of corn and soybeans.

Valagro S.A which is the promoter of the project concerned with bovine farming and trading of meat is receiving 250 million kwanzas, from Banco Económico.

The corn and soybean production project, an initiative of Noviagros - Exploração e Comércio Agricola Limitada, focused on corn and soybean production gets 11 billion from Standard Bank.

The third approved project, under the Government programme to promote domestic production and reduce imports, located in Huíla province, an initiative of Agri-Mumba Gestão P.E Industrial Limitada, aimed to buy sowing and livestock receives 4.1 billion kwanzas from Bank BIC.

In 2019 the Government created the Credit Support Programme (PAC), operated by 09 commercial banks, to ensure access to credit for producers wanting to dedicate themselves to producing the basic products and others considered essential.

Over 15,000 national producers signed up for PRODESI, through the portal created for this purpose.