Angola Predicts Harvest of 5,000 Tons of Coffee

Amboim — Angola foresees to harvest 5,000 tons of coffee in 2019/2020 campaign, against 4, 200 tons in previous period, according to the National Coffee Institute (INCA).

INCA predicted this at the opening of national coffee harvest campaign 2019/2020, started Saturday.

Speaking to Angop, ahead of the opening of national campaign, INCA's general director, Bonifácio Francisco, said that this year three companies exported 1,169 tons.

He considered good the initiative as the gradual increase of the production may encourage other companies to focus on export of the coffee.

With an area of 52,000 acre, there are 25,000 farmers distributed in nine provinces of the country.

The INCA supports coffee growers in the provinces of Cuanza Norte, Uige, Cuanza Sul, Benguela, Bengo, Bié, Cabinda, Huambo and Huíla.