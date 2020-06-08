South Africa: Investing in Renewables to Replace Ageing Coal-Fired Power Stations Is a No-Brainer

8 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mark Swilling

If post-Covid-19 economic recovery really is the number one goal, the stimulus that will have the best short- and long-term multiplier effects will be a massive investment programme in renewables.

There is a growing chorus of voices globally and domestically calling for a "green economic recovery" from our current global "pancession" (a pandemic-induced recession). The alternative is that tip into a global depression similar to what followed the 1929 economic crash.

If the noises coming out of the ANC ETC and influential voices like Mcebisi Jonas are anything to go by, this chorus is starting to be heard. Both the ANC ETC and Jonas refer explicitly to the Just Energy Transition (JET). During the pre-pancession period, President Cyril Ramaphosa committed South Africa to a JET in his message to the UN Climate Summit in September 2019.

The JET is also referred to in key policy documents, including the Integrated Resource Plan, Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) document (that SA is required to submit as part of the UNFCCC process), National Planning Commission's Just Transition Scenario (including a stakeholder consensus that SA must be net-zero carbon by 2050), South Africa's 2nd National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan 2015 - 2020, Draft Climate...

