South Africa: Cape Gangs 'Taking Advantage' of Reduced Alert Level as Two Arrested for Double Murder - MEC

8 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Murray Williams

Cape gangsters are increasing their violent ways under the new Level 3 Covid-19 lockdown, Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has warned.

This came as the police's Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) warned they had arrested two people for a double murder in Cape Town on Saturday.

Western Cape police said a man, 38, and a woman, 45, were shot at their home in Vuyo Street, Vrygrond, in the Muizenberg area at around noon.

On Sunday, AGU received information, and swooped on a house in Disa Street in nearby Capricorn, which they searched.

Police said there they arrested a 25-year-old male "for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition and double murder. Another suspect, aged 31, was also arrested on the double murder case".

An Uzi pistol with the serial number removed, one magazine and 62 rounds of ammunition were confiscated and booked in as exhibits.

Both of them would appear in the Muizenberg Magistrate's Court once they had been charged.

In response, Fritz said: "We have seen a significant number of gang-related incidents in our communities as we moved from alert Level 4 to alert Level 3. I previously condemned this spate of violence and called on SAPS to ensure the speedy arrest of the perpetrators. The arrest of two suspects by the Anti-Gang Unit is a positive sign as it shows that SAPS is addressing this serious issue."

Fritz warned:"Gangs are taking advantage of the reduced alert level to settle scores and cause havoc in communities. We will not allow this to happen.

"Despite our response to Covid-19, the Western Cape government has not abrogated its commitment to making communities safe. The Western Cape Safety Plan remains committed to halving the murder rate over the next ten years."

His department will continue to work with police, the city's law enforcement service, neighbourhood watches and all other stakeholders to put a stop to the harm caused by gangs, Fritz said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

