South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Welcomes Arrest of Suspects in Double Murder

press release

The MEC of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, welcomes the two arrests made by members attached to Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) in Muizenberg following the double murder of victims in Vrygrond on Saturday.

On Sunday, AGU members followed up on information received of the suspects who committed a double murder where a male victim (38) and a female victim (45) were shot and killed in Vuyo Street, Vrygrond at approximately 12:00pm.

MEC Fritz said, "I was informed that AGU members searched a house at Disa Street, Capricorn where they arrested a 25-year-old male. The suspect was arrested for possession of a firearm and ammunition, and for double murder. A second 31-year-old suspect was arrested on the double murder case."

MEC Fritz added, "We have seen a significant number of gang-related incidents in our communities as we moved from alert level 4 to alert level 3. I previously condemned this spate of violence and called on SAPS to ensure the speedy arrest of perpetrators. The arrest of two suspects by the Anti-Gang Unit is a positive sign as it shows that SAPS are addressing this serious issue."

MEC Fritz continued, "I have further been informed that SAPS confiscated an Uzzi Pistol with a removed serial number, one magazine and 62 rounds of ammunition. Both suspects are due to appear in the Muizenberg Magistrates Court once they have been charged."

"Gangs are taking advantage of the reduced alert level to settle scores and cause havoc in communities. We will not allow this to happen. Despite our response to COVID-19, the Western Cape Government has not abrogated its commitment to making communities safe. The Western Cape Safety Plan remains committed to halving the murder rate over the next ten years. As such, my Department will continue to work with SAPS, LEAP, Neighbourhood Watches and all other stakeholders to put a stop to the harm caused by gangs," said Minister Fritz.

For further clarity on the conditions of lockdown, please see the following FAQs: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/department-of-health/frequently-asked-questions