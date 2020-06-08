Tanzania: Mystery Shrouds Businessman's Death

UNCERTAINTY has shrouded the death of prominent businessman, Mr Inderjit Sign Jandu the owner of Jandu Construction and Plumbers Company Limited who died on August 26, 2019.

Family members are suspecting a foul play and are now pointing accusing fingers at some police officers, claiming that the latter have destroyed evidence into the matter.

Advocate Jerome Msemwa has officially written a letter to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Commissioner of Police Robert Boaz, expressing his concern on the matter following complaints raised by close relatives with the deceased.

In his reaction to the letter, the DCI appeared to be in dark on the matter but promised that appropriate measures would be taken and that justice would prevail.

"I am currently in Dodoma, but there is my office in Dar es Salaam where there are some officers. So if the letter has been sent to the Dar es Salaam office, then it is in the process of reaching me and my executive officers will brief me and probably they are in that process," the DCI said.

He thanked the advocate for the step he took and appealed to him to help them because the intention and purpose was to ensure justice is done and not to inflict pain or favour an offender.

"If there is suspicious death, meaning someone is dead, that is a serious case. I would be surprised if someone would destroy the investigation," stated Commissioner Boaz.

He added: "I invite him (the advocate) to bring such information and we'll listen to him and make sure that justice is served to all."

The DCI pointed out that if the file has been requested by a senior officer it is only in normal order with the goal to see justice is done.

He argued further that if the lawyer believes something was wrong, even though he represents his clients, he still should not take any side, but rather help and ensure justice prevails to all parties.

In the letter, the lawyer states that after the death of Mr Jandu at Ibrahim Haji Hospital, three family members Majinder Kaur Jandu, Harshaaran Jandu and Jasprit Jandu, who are his clients, expressed doubts over the death and decided to open police case for investigation to take place.

He claimed that his clients' suspicions were with effects that after Jandu's death, his clients wanted a postmortem to be conducted to find out the cause of the death.

But to date, the cause of death has remained mysterious.

"In response to the report, the Ilala Regional Crime Officer (RCO) on August 23, 2019 wrote a letter to the Chief Executive of the Shree Hindu Mandal Hospital, requesting the body of the late Inderjit to be transferred to Muhimbili National Hospital for an autopsy," reads part of the letter.

He went on stating that on August 24, 2019, according to explanations given by his clients, the RCO wrote another letter asking for the return of the body to Shree Hindu Mandal Hospital after a postmortem was made by Muhimbili National Hospital.

"What worries my clients is that after such a letter for the return of the body to Hindu Mandal Hospital, the deceased's body was taken by (other persons), who are not the family of the deceased and went to burn it," the advocate alleged in the letter.

He stated further that apart from his clients writing various letters to the RCO, seeking to be informed of the investigation, they have not been able to obtain any information after more than four months.

He noted his clients' last letter was submitted to the RCO office on March 14, 2020, but has also not yet been answered.

"After making yet another follow-up, the RCO told my client that the file was transferred to OC-CID Ilala, but upon further inquiry he was told there was no any indication that the deceased's sample was sent to the government chemist. Currently the file has been transferred to the Police Headquarters," the Advocate said in his letter to DCI.