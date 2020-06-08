Tanzania: KMC Downsize Giants Yanga

KINONDONI Municipal Council (KMC) produced an incredible all-action display to defeat Young Africans 3-0 in their friendly game at Uhuru Stadium, Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Goals from Sadallah Lipangile, Martin Ilanfya and Hassan Kabunda handed Yanga a big punishment before their fans.

Lack of complete fitness and team work brought misery to the former Premier League champions.

Still it was very clear that KMC were better drilled than Yanga and the 3-0 told everything loss.

It was Yanga's first match since the suspension of sports activities on March 17, 2020 due to coronavirus scare.

KMC who looked well organised in all departments were leading 2-0 until the end of the first half and looked likely to add more goals in the second half.

Sadallah Lipangile who netted the opener in 31st minute and Charles Ilanfya who added the second in 45th minute, brought panic to Yanga fans.

Lack of coordination punished Yanga twice in the first half and that earned Lipangile an opportunity to tap home from close range.

The second goal netted by Ilanfya just a few seconds to the half time also came in a similar fashion.

Yanga were rattled, and even Ditram Nchimbi, later Yikpe Ghislain who replaced Tarick Kiakala and David Molinga who came in midway were unable to steady Yanga ship before Hassan Kabunda struck with the third goal in the 65th minute.

Yanga played without their head coach Luc Eymael who is still stranded in Belgium due to coronavirus obstacles.

The Belgian coach, who has signed an 18-month contract to coach the Yanga, was yet to arrive by yesterday.

Speaking after the match, Yanga's assistant coach, Charles Boniface Mkwasa conceded the defeat saying the fitness level of his players was not at par.

Still he said some of the major mistakes committed by his players will be rectified by June 13th when they play Mwadui in Shinyanga.

Habib Kondo, the KMC coach said he was satisfied with the team's work and added that helped his youthful side to beat Yanga.

He said his team has been doing well in their last five matches prior to league suspension and prior to their yesterday match, KMC had won two matches.