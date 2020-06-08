Tanzania: JPM - Be Wary of Evil Plots

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has cautioned Tanzanians to be wary of techniques that could be employed by ill-intentioned people to spread Covid-19 and other pandemics in the country.

Equally, he has thanked religious leaders for responding to his call for special national prayers against coronavirus and eventual thanksgiving prayers, saying the almighty God has responded accordingly.

President Magufuli made the statement yesterday when attending a Sunday mass at Mary Immaculate Chamwino Parish in Dodoma that was presided by Fr Paulo Mapalala.

He noted that the almighty God accepted special prayers against the deadly virus held across the country and as a result the transmission of Covid-19 has gone down while business and other economic activities are turning to normal.

Dr Magufuli said the massive progress in Covid-19 containment was contrary to how it had been anticipated that the pandemic would have caused severe effects.

"Now the virus has gone and I believe that by surrendering our lives to God, everything will go well," he said.

Unlike other countries, Tanzania did neither go into a lockdown or curfew on fighting the coronavirus, rather the government instructed Tanzanians to adhere to all preventive measures recommended by health experts.

President Magufuli, who has demonstrated unshakable strength while leading his nation to overcome the Covid-19 threat, told the worshippers that he was happy to see people praying and continuing with their daily activities without fear.

During the mass, President Magufuli also led fundraising for expansion of the church where a total of 17.2 m/- and 76 bags of cement were collected, with the Head of State contributing 10m/-.

Speaking at the Tanzania Teachers' Union (TTU) Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Dodoma last week, Dr Magufuli expressed optimism that the country had won the war over coronavirus, saying he was contemplating to open schools so that teachers who had stayed home for a long time resume their duties.

The government has already re-opened higher learning institutions and secondary schools for form six students who are set to sit for their final exams next month.

Also international passenger airlines have resumed their flights to Tanzania, a move that would also restart tourism businesses in the country after they were closed in March this year following closure of airspace by most countries as part of efforts to curb the pandemic.

Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Eng Isack Kamwelwe told reporters in the mid-May this year in Dodoma that the decision to uplift the initial temporary ban had been reached after considering all important measures and the state of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

He said the government has conducted thorough investigation and evaluation of Covid-19 as well as control measures over the spread of the disease.

According to statistics issued by the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, as of Monday last week, there were three patients at Amana Centre and one at Mloganzila while the Kibaha, Dodoma and Mwanza centres had no patient.