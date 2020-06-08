Tanzania: NGO Registers Success in Anti-FGM Campaign

AN Anti-Female Genital Mutilation (Anti-FGM), project initiated by a Non-Governmental Organization-DSW is successfully winding up its activities having rescued and supported several girls aged 14-24 years to recover and engage in economic activities.

The project that started in June 2018 also targeted decision makers, legal entities, media and the communities at large has been implemented at Olmotonyi, Musa, Mwandeti and Sokoni II Wards in Arusha District and raised a lot of awareness in the public

The 'Daily News' toured some groups of girls, who have benefitted from the project and have since initiated projects, which include salon, renting chairs and sheep rearing that has kept them busy, and increasing their numbers from time to time.

Commenting on the project, Mwandeti Ward Executive Officer (WEO), Mr Aaron Joseph said that DSW has made a lot of awareness in the communities, especially on how one can avoid female genital mutilation (FGM) and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) acts.

He further said that it also supported the girls to form a group and provided them with 740,000/-as capital to buy 11 lambs for business that has been successful.

Champion of the Group, Ms Mary Ishmael said since the awareness was raised to them also at seminars in Arusha town, they have been freely socializing in the public, some that was initially unique to them.

She said that currently as a result of the NGO, they have been raising the sheep and selling them individually at 80,000/-and making a profit of 30,000/- from 50,000/- purchase price.

Another member of the group, Esuva Mica thanked DSW and Ward leaders for educating them on the available opportunities.

Another group-Sokoni II, currently runs hairdressing and beauty activities, whose leader, Happiness Charles said they were trained by DSW on negative effects of FGM, child marriages, early pregnancies and GBV and ways to control them.

She said the awareness has been productive as parents and guardians have as well changed their attitudes about the practice and now allow girls to continue getting education as boys.

For Sokoni II Ward Social Development Officer, Ms Suzana Gregory, the awareness raising activities and getting over 500,000/-from the NGO has made the realize several success.

She praised DSW for its house to house approach and campaign against the FGM and GBV that enabled several girls to go back to society.

For Jiongeze Kimaendeleo group at Ng'iresi village focusing on renting chairs in weddings, and burials, Ms Dorothea Siwa the NGO assisted many girls in the Maasai community to kick aside the harmful traditions.

Commenting, a member of the group, Happy Japhet said in 2019, they were supported with 900,000/-to purchase chairs, but the business has swayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, on her part, the project's Assistant, Ms Mariam Abraham they are winding up after successfully built capacities of girls in several communities.

"The work involved fighting GBV acts, identifying girls in need, forming groups for economic emancipation, and training peer educators as well as District Council and Gender Desk leaders," she added.