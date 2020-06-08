South Africa: The Burden of Heroism

8 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Antoinette Miric

Healthcare workers are human too. This fact gets lost among the rhetoric of 'healthcare workers are heroes'. I believe that these comments come from a genuinely appreciative place, but I'm concerned about the overall impact these simple words can have on their mental health.

When you think of a hero, you might think of a knight charging into battle, regardless of the impending danger, protecting others' lives ahead of their own. That is a hero. This situation is different. Healthcare workers (HCWs) are not soldiers and they did not sign up to put their lives on the line. Their actions can be described as heroic and brave, but naming them as heroes inadvertently strips them of their ordinariness.

Yes, HCWs signed the Hippocratic Oath, but they also have expectations of a system that can protect them both physically and psychologically while protecting others. The South African mental health community is currently concerned about HCWs who are at risk of moral injury.

The term moral injury was coined by the military on the battlefield, and it describes the after-effects of acting in ways that breach one's moral code. A moral injury can result in feelings of guilt and shame, can feel...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.