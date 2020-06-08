Somalia: Police Officers Arrested in Mogadishu in an Extortion Racket

8 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Police officers extorting bribes from members of the public have been nabbed in Mogadishu.

The officers are said to have been collecting the money from the members of the public during dusk to dawn curfew in Mogadishu.

According to the spokesman of the police, Sadik Adan Ali, the officers were enforcing the dawn to dusk curfew at one of the checkpoints in Mogadishu.

The spokesman termed the act as misbehaviour committed by the officers and vowed thorough investigation to be conducted.

" After receiving complaints from citizens Somali police force has arrested the officers who allegedly took bribes during enforcing dusk to dawn curfew in checkpoints," said Sadik Adan.

The officers are set to be arraigned in court.

