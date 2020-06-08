Somalia: Galmudug, Puntland and Danab Forces Conduct Operation to Weed Out Militants in Galkayo

Galmudug and Puntland Security forces have joined hands wit the highly trained Somali national army Danab have to weed out Alshabab militants in the city of Galkayo of Mudug region.

The operation was mainly conducted in the northern area Galkayo and raided houses curb insecurity in the region.

The operation was led by Galmudug and Puntland officials the main aim of the operation was to heighten security in the city of Galkayo.

According to the officials, the joint operation of the two regions will continue to combat Alshabab militant.

The two regions have vowed to work jointly after a suicide bomb explosion killed the governor of Puntland administrations Mudug region Ahmed Muse Nur in the city of Galkayo in mid-march.