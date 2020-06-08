Sudan: FFC Welcomes International Response to Support Transitional Government

Khartoum — The Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change (FFC) has welcomed the UN Security Council resolution 2524 for the establishment of a political mission to support the transition in Sudan, and the resolution No. 2525 for the extension of the UNAMID mission to the end of the year.

The FFC asserted in an official statement on its Facebook page that resolution No. 2524 came in line with the letter sent by the Prime Minister outlining the mission's four tasks that include the supporting of democratization, the supporting of the peace negotiations, assist in peace building in war zones, and the mobilization of economic support for Sudan.

The statement has welcomed the international response to the request of the transitional government to provide the international support for Sudan at this critical time, stressing the need for work of all components of the transitional authority in a manner that ensures the achieving of maximum benefit from the contributions of the international community in supporting the Sudanese people to achieve their desired goals.

The FFC have been following the recent international discussions in search for a formula to provide support for the Sudan's transitional period after the victory of its great revolution.