Liberia: Govt. Lawyers Drop Charges Against Former CBL Governor Weeks in Ld16 Billion Case

Monrovia — Criminal Court Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay has dropped criminal charges against former Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) Governor Dr. Milton Weeks.

The charges which include Money laundering, Economic Sabotage, Criminal Conspiracy and Criminal Solicitation were dropped against the former CBL boss on Monday, June 8, 2020.

However, Judge Gbeisay decision to dropped the charges against the former CBL governor was based on government lawyers application filed to the court (Criminal Court C) to nullle prosequi the case.

The charges were levelled against the former CBL boss along with Charles E. Sirleaf and others in connection to the missing "L$16 Billion" saga.

In his ruling, Judge Gbeisay granted the prosecution application to nulle prosequi the case since the defense team did not object to the prosecution's application.

Judge Gbeieay said the former CBL governor is now freed of the criminal charges levelled against him by the State.

"In view of the above facts and circumstances, the prosecution for nulle prosequi obviously not been opposed to, said request is hereby granted,"Judge Gbeisay said.

The former CBL governor and Charles E. Sirleaf along with others were Indicted by the grand jury of Montserrado County in 2019 in connection to the missing L$16 Billion saga to faced trial.

But they all have been set freed by the government of Liberia based on a new Indictment that has been drawn against the CBL board of directors.