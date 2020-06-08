South Africa: CT Labour Centre to Close On Monday

8 June 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Cape Town Labour Centre will shutdown on Monday as one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Department of Employment and Labour spokesperson, Teboho Thejane, the closure is to allow for all workers who may have been in contact with the affected employee to be monitored and for the offices to be decontaminated.

"Labour centres have been closed to the general public since the implementation of lockdown regulations at the end of March, although officials have continued work in the background, capturing information and thus ensuring that there is no major disruption of services for clients," he said, adding that the employee did not have any interaction with members of the public.

According to the Provincial Operations' Chief Director Mawele Ntamo, the official has however interacted with 30 other staff members.

"The affected employees will now self-isolate and also be referred for counselling. To date, offices have been conducting regular assessments of staff, which includes daily health checks and temperature screening; this subsequently led to the identification of a potential case."

The labour centre is the second to close in the province due to COVID-19 and comes at a time when labour centres around the country prepare to open its doors today, the department said.

The case has also since been reported to the Department of Health.

Department's Director General Thobile Lamati previously stated that it is almost inevitable that some staff may be infected and affected.

"What is critical is how we respond. With all the given circumstances, the department has responded in the way that is expected which is to follow the laid down protocols," Lemati said.

The Cape Town Labour Centre will now only open to the public on Wednesday, 10 June and clients are advised to make use of the department's online services.

