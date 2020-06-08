South Africa: SCA Rules Prosecution of Top Policeman Andre Lincoln Was Not Malicious

8 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has vindicated a 1997 SAPS investigation into current Anti-Gang Unit head Andre Lincoln in relation to allegations of fraud, theft and corruption, and involving Italian Cosa Nostra boss Vito Palazzolo. The prosecution was not malicious, the court found.

Lincoln, then head of the Presidential Investigating Task Unit (PITU), was acquitted in 2003 of 17 charges of fraud, corruption and theft and claimed he had been framed by SAPS colleagues.

After the Western Cape High Court set aside a nine-year jail sentence handed down in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court, Lincoln launched a R15-million damages claim for "malicious" prosecution against the minister of safety and security.

The application was at first dismissed but later overturned on appeal. It went to trial in the Western Cape where a majority judgment found in favour of Lincoln.

The minister of police took this judgment to the SCA where acting Judge JW Eksteen with judges Cachalia, Saldulker, Van Der Merwe and Dlodlo concurring, found on 4 May 2020 that there had been enough evidence to warrant the investigation into Lincoln.

More than 200 witnesses had been interviewed in the probe into Lincoln and the PITU and it...

