South Africa: Most Schools Ready to Reopen, Ventilators Arrive At a Soweto Hospital - and a #BlackLivesMatter Protest

8 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

At the weekend, it was announced that most schools were ready to reopen and welcome back Grade 7 and Grade 12 learners safely. The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation staged a Black Lives Matter protest in Soweto against what they say is the biggest disease facing South Africa - racism. Also in Soweto, the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital received the first batch of many ventilators donated by the US.

Swipe through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers available on 7 June at the district level. All maps are sourced from provincial health departments; however, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Free State did not provide an update by the time of publishing:

Grade 7 and Grade 12 schoolchildren can return to school on Monday 8 June, according to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga during a briefing on Sunday. She said that about 95% of schools are ready to reopen as they have "been ably provided with the Covid-19 imperatives".

The remaining 5% will remain closed and will be dealt with, while pupils will be accommodated by "temporarily using neighbouring schools, using under-utilised spaces in boarding schools and putting other learners in camps".

She commended the provincial...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.