South Africa: Most Schools Ready to Reopen, Ventilators Arrive At a Soweto Hospital - and a #BlackLivesMatter Protest

analysis

At the weekend, it was announced that most schools were ready to reopen and welcome back Grade 7 and Grade 12 learners safely. The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation staged a Black Lives Matter protest in Soweto against what they say is the biggest disease facing South Africa - racism. Also in Soweto, the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital received the first batch of many ventilators donated by the US.

Swipe through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers available on 7 June at the district level. All maps are sourced from provincial health departments; however, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Free State did not provide an update by the time of publishing:

Grade 7 and Grade 12 schoolchildren can return to school on Monday 8 June, according to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga during a briefing on Sunday. She said that about 95% of schools are ready to reopen as they have "been ably provided with the Covid-19 imperatives".

The remaining 5% will remain closed and will be dealt with, while pupils will be accommodated by "temporarily using neighbouring schools, using under-utilised spaces in boarding schools and putting other learners in camps".

She commended the provincial...