Namibia: Cricket Namibia Posts Financial Profit

In these tough economic times, Cricket Namibia has achieved a remarkable turnaround to post a financial profit, while also paying back its creditors.

According to a press release issued by Cricket Namibia (CN), they showed both accounting and cash profits for the 2019 financial year, while paying back N$4,5 million to creditors.

The chief executive officer of CN, Johan Muller said that 'the clear leadership and strategic business decisions by the board appointed at the end of 2018 steered CN in the recent year to financial and on-field success.'

"The board's decision to appoint a high profile, experienced coach, led the team in qualifying for the ICC Cricket World League II and their first-ever T20 World Cup," he added.

On Saturday, Muller said he could not divulge specifics about their financial statements before presenting it at CN's annual general meeting, but said that all the profits will go back into CN.

"The bottom line is it's positive, but we don't keep the funds, we invest it back into the organisation. We had outstanding debts to various creditors from two years back, but we managed to settle most of that and are now only liable for about N$120 000," he added.

The president of CN, Dr Rudie van Vuuren said that their strong organisational culture had made them thrive in the face of adversity.

"The Covid-19 pandemic that brought the world to a standstill posed its own unique challenges to CN. However, the culture of excellence developed over the past 20 months within the organisation has kept CN strong and healthy," he said.

"CN is proud of how it has dealt with its finances both in systematically settling debts and in attracting new sponsors due to financial prudence and creating value for sponsors. We at CN further focus on trying to connect with our stakeholders i.e schools, the media, clubs and the government through good open communication," he added.

Van Vuuren said their on-field success of qualifying for the T20 World Cup and gaining One Day International status was the result of various factors including the following:

The appointment of a national men and women's coach, as well as a well-qualified and experienced CEO; the focus on growing its employees and contracting the top players in the country, while also developing upcoming talented players.

"Cricket Namibia's Asburton Mini-Cricket program has been the leading developmental cricket program under the 92 Associate member countries for the past two years running. Our coaches serve more than 26 000 learners in community schools with regular cricket coaching during physical education periods. This program is operational in Gobabis, Keetmanshoop, Otjiwarongo, Okahandja, Khomasdal, Katutura, Khorixas, Ondangwa, Duinesig, Swakopmund, Kuisebmond and Grootfontein," he said.

"We are by no means perfect, but we are a learning organisation, seeking ways to continuously improve. We have several new initiatives for the remainder of the year, which provide ideal opportunities for corporate involvement," Van Vuuren added.