Namibia: Hotto, Shalulile in High Demand

Brave Warriors stars Deon Hotto and Peter Shalulile are hot property at the moment with reports over the weekend indicating that both are in high demand with top clubs around South Africa and abroad.

According to some twitter feeds, Hotto has already been signed by South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns, but Shalulile, who has been rated at N$30 million, could be priced out of the market.

On Friday, soccerladuma.co.za reported that Hotto had emerged as a target for Sundowns, 'with indications that the two clubs may already be in contact and agreed a deal in principle for the sale of the Namibian winger.'

By Sunday, some twitter feeds had already said that a deal had been concluded:

"Farpost sources have confirmed that Deon Hotto is 'definitely' joining Mamelodi Sundowns. It's is only a matter of time before a deal is concluded," Farpost tweeted.

"Deon Hotto to Sundowns is a done deal," Chulumanco Amahle tweeted, and "Mamelodi Sundowns and Hotto have reached an agreement,"Sundowns_TVNews tweeted.

On Friday, kickoff.com reported that Sundowns and Orlando Pirates were running 'neck-and-neck' for the services of Hotto, while a team in Qatar had sent a representative to talk to his agent, Machini Motloung, who however downplayed the rumours.

"We haven't received a call from anyone interested in our client Deon Hotto. He is still contracted to Bidvest Wits and anyone interested in his services knows the protocol," Kickoff quoted him as saying.

Several clubs have also shown an interest in the Highlands Park striker, Shalulile, but according to kickoff.com he could be priced out of the market.

Highlands Park's chairman Larry Brookstone was quoted by PowerSport on Friday as saying that Shalulile was worth R30 million.

"Peter Shalulile is worth R30 million no doubt. He's rated better than Percy Tau (or) Keagan Dolly, and these are international ratings. He's prolific and he is able to assimilate to an environment he plays in," it said.

Shalulile is currently second on the Premier Soccer League's top goal scorer list and according to Kickoff top teams in South Africa and abroad are keen on signing him.

"Shalulile is a top candidate for South African Premier League Golden Boot this season because of his free scoring boots and followed by many teams in South Africa and Europe.

South African giants such as Motsepe's Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs are both keen to sign 27-year-old Namibian super striker from Windhoek and make him the most expensive player in the history of South African soccer," it reported on Friday.

On Sunday, however, Kickoff reported that Shalulile had been priced out of a move and admitted that the R30-million price tag that Highlands Park had put on his head was making it difficult for him to leave.

"Here at Highlands Park everyone is important, it doesn't matter if now the club decides that they do not want to sell me. So you have to make peace with that. Do you understand? Personally I have always wanted to move outside the country, but at the end of the day it's God's timing. If it's time, everything will work out on its own," he was quoted as saying.

"These are the people who took me from Windhoek and brought me here. So they definitely love me, and if they do not want me to leave, then definitely we have to make peace my brother," he added.

When contacted by The Namibian Sport on Sunday, Shalulile said he felt honoured by all the attention.

"I have to give all the glory to God. It's an honour that he (Brookstone) thinks that and still believes in me and rates me among the best players in Europe. It's true that they (Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs) are interested in me. I think it's because they saw me playing and they have been seeing my hard work all these years and I believe that if the time is right and God willing, everything will happen," he said.

Shalulile added that he was determined to win the PSL Golden Boot award.

"I'm competing with the best strikers in the PSL and that's an honour. I have scored 15 goals so far of which 12 is in the league and three in cup games. Yes Im determined to win it, it will make me and my family very happy, but God willing, he knows when the time is right.

Shalulile is also a finalist in the Kickoff Player of the Year award, but he said he was still awaiting the outcome.

"I'm not sure when they are going to announce it so we are still waiting, but the chances are good that I am going to win. Everyone in Namibia voted and I really appreciate their support, because they really played a big role in this, so I really want to thank them from the bottom of my heart," he said.