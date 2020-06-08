Namibia: Berthold Returns From Retirement

Despite announcing his departure from music earlier this year, local RnB singer Berthold announced to Entertainment Now! that he had changed his mind and will be back making music.

While most of his fans felt like they were given the cold shoulder when the singer announced his retirement on social media, their heartbreak and disappointment didn't last too long as the singer made a comeback just a few months later.

"I know my fans were quite disappointed when I announced my retirement and a lot of people were asking why I made such a decision but it was for a good cause even though I decided to come back again," he explained.

Even though he has been on the music scene for two decades and has contributed immensely to the industry, Berthold felt he was not benefiting enough from his music. In 2010, Berthold won best newcomer and best RnB at the NAMAs.

"I have been here for so long and I managed to create a strong fan base but as much as I have made an impact in the music industry, who am I and how far have I gone with music?" Berthold questioned.

Talking about his return to music, Berthold said that he was motivated by the project he and other veteran artists were working on titled 'Deadly ground'.

"This project revived me again and made me realise that I have an unfulfilled mission. I went back on the mic and saw the passion I have in music and I made up my mind."

He added that working with other artists on that project also taught him more about unity in the industry.

"I believe with unity we can go far. I am also grateful that fellow artists are fighting for the union that will represent artists and once the law that will give artists rights is established, we can at least be making a living out of our music," he explained.

The singer believes that the reason most artists have been in the industry for so long but have not achieved much is that they are not recognised by the government and music is not taken as a career.

He will be releasing an album 'Nostalgic' this year which was supposed to be his final project and he is expected to return on stage when performances and shows resume.

Berthold is was one of the notable artists that retired from music and made a U-turn, including the Ovi-trap rapper, Nga-I.