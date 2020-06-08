Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Gets High Court Reprieve

The opposition MDC Alliance has won its High Court interdict to bar a rival faction headed by Thokozani Khupe from replacing four its legislators recalled from parliament a fortnight ago.

MDC Alliance Secretary General Charlton Hwende said the High Court reprieve is to allow the determination of the pending challenge against their dismissal.

"We have just won our case at the High Court before Justice Mafusire. MDC-T Khupe and Mwonzora have been barred from replacing those recalled pending the court's determination of the legality of the recalls," said Hwende.

The MDC Alliance challenged the recall of its four legislators namely Tabitha Khumalo, Prosper Mutseyami, Lilian Timveos and Hwende.

More to follow...