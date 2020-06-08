South Africa: 'Classic' Reeza Hendricks Has to Apply #TMI to Keep Himself in Proteas Contention

Reeza Hendricks describes himself as the "textbook, classic type of player" when it comes to batting.

That admission comes at a cost though - one's under-performance at the highest level is scrutinised to an even larger extent.

The 30-year-old isn't the first Proteas player since readmission with a reputation of being a stylish stroke-maker to be criticised for not fulfilling his talent.

Andrew Hudson, Jacques Rudolph and to a lesser extent Daryll Cullinan are but a few examples.

Hendricks, who recently retained the national contract he was offered for the first time last year, is very much aware he'll need to find consistency after a "rollercoaster" of a season where he's on the verge of being on the fringes again.

"My season was one of highs and lots of disappointments too," he said.

"I felt I did pretty well on the domestic scene, where I contributed in all formats. But I was disappointed with how I did in the national setup. I only got a handful of opportunities: been around, didn't play, got left out. I couldn't understand why and those were the questions I had to ask myself."

The Highveld Lions star's highest international score since last September was an unbeaten 35, an occasion soured by the Durban rain when he looked well set against the English ODI attack.

While Hendricks has to deal with detractors, his wayward form also means that there are many do-gooders who want to help him score the runs he's clearly capable of.

It has the potential to be an exhausting exercise, forcing him to apply #TMI - Too Much Information in Twitter lingo - to deal with all the noise.

"One day you're the hero, the next day you're not. I've learnt not to celebrate your successes too much, while also not being too hard on yourself," said Hendricks.

"For me, too much information is bad thing. There will always be a lot of opinions. I'll always listen to what family, friends, coaches and teammates will say and could take in one or two points that could help."

Given the transitional period the national team finds itself in under coach Mark Boucher , Hendricks will be keen to shed the perception that he's only considered a white-ball player at the highest level.

Criticism of his exploits at first-class level were legitimate for a long time, yet Hendricks has improved in the format over the past three years.

He incidentally made his highest score in more-day cricket this past season, an unbeaten 168 against the Knights.

"I've been working quite hard on my red-ball cricket and I've done fairly well. I'm making progress," said Hendricks.

However, even if one shortfall is addressed, others might emerge.

"But cricket's a funny game. You think you're on top of your game in one format and the next thing you're not. Then you suddenly have to work on things on that side again too. It's very tricky."

It's indeed a never-ending battle.

- Compiled by Heinz Schenk

Source: Sport24