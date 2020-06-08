South Africa: Police Rescue Stolen Stock From Being Slaughtered

8 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On 04 June 2020, the Vryheid Task Team acted on intelligence about cattle hidden in the bushes at Wats area in Vryheid.

The team proceeded to the said place and three cattle were found tied up on the trees. The investigations revealed that the stock was stolen at a farm in Utrecht on 03 June 2020.

The information received was that the stolen cattle were about to be slaughtered and their meat was to be sold during the pension pay-out in Mondlo. The operations are still ongoing to curb the theft of stock in the Vryheid and surrounding areas.

