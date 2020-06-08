South Africa: Taximan Flagged for Dagga Possession

8 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police in Pixley ka Seme District, led by Captain Yekani arrested a taxi operator in Victoria West.

The suspect was arrested last night during a roadblock held at Three Sisters along the N1 road.

The taxi was searched by Constables Williams and Mahlukani of Pixley ka Seme Cluster office and discovered dagga. Dagga weighing 5,866kg estimated at R35 000-00 was seized. Suspect was immediately arrested and is expected to appear before the Victoria Magistrates court soon.

The Cluster Commander of Pixley ka Seme, Brig Adonis applauded the members for their vigilance.

