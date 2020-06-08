South Africa: Shadows and Contrasts - Nandi King Captures Emotions With Her Camera

analysis

In this series, we talk to artists, creatives, designers and musicians about their work, their inspiration and the challenges they face in today's different reality.

Back in 2013, the Washington Post published a story titled "Only 27 percent of college grads have a job related to their major". It explained how a study by Jaison Abel and Richard Dietz of the Federal Reserve Bank found out that the majority of college graduates in the US will find work that is, in fact, not "related to their degrees".

Nandi King, née Nandipha Khemese, can relate to such a statement; although she is passionate about photography and film, she studied at North-West University and graduated with a BCom Economics and Risk Management degree. But in her final year, something changed her career trajectory.

"My grandfather was sick and I was the only grandchild who was able to spare time to care for him. One afternoon after breakfast, he handed me a Polaroid camera. Inside the box was a picture of him that was taken the day he bought the camera at the shop," she recalls.

At the time, she wasn't sure why he would hand her...