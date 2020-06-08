South Africa: Double Murder Suspects Arrested in Muizenberg By Anti-Gang Unit

press release

Members attached to Anti-Gang Unit upheld the mission of the South African Police Service by preventing crimes that may threaten the safety of the community of Muizenberg.

On Sunday 07 June 2020, during an intelligence driven operation, members followed up on information received of suspects who committed a double murder where a male victim aged 38 and a female victim aged 45 were shot and killed in front of their room at Vuyo Street, Vrygrond on Saturday 06 June 2020 at around 12:00.

The members searched a premises at Disa Street, Capricorn where they arrested a 25-year-old male for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition and double murder. Another suspect aged 31 was also arrested on the double murder case.

A Uzzi Pistol with serial number removed, one magazine and 62 rounds of ammunition was confiscated and booked in as exhibits.

Both suspects are due to appear in the Muizenberg Magistrates Court once they have been charged.