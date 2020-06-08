South Africa: Relatives Nabbed for Brutally Killing Elderly Couple

8 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

It is alleged that on 07 June 2020 at 10:00, an elderly couple aged 60 and 62 were at KwaNyuswa area in Ezinqoleni when known suspects entered their homestead.

They dragged them out of their home and stabbed them several times before the couple was set alight. Their house was also set alight by the suspects who fled the scene after the ordeal. Ezinqoleni SAPS were notified of the incident and were summoned to the scene. Upon arrival they found two bodies that were burnt.

An investigation was conducted at the scene and police started to trace the suspects involved. Two suspects aged 25 and 32 were arrested in the KwaNyuswa area as they fled the scene after the incident. They are expected to appear in the Ezingolweni Magistrate's Court on charges of murder and arson. More arrests are expected as the team is gathering more information.

"I am glad that the culprits who killed this defenceless elderly people so brutally have been brought to book. We are hoping the remaining suspects will be arrested soon so that they can answer for their crimes," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.