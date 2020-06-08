South Africa: Interlocking Cape Crime Family Networks May Be Fuelling Audacious Underworld Power Struggles

8 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime

A failed hit on Ernie 'Lastig' Solomon, an alleged gang boss in the criminal underworld in South Africa, appears to have been triggered by an internal split in the criminal gang the Terrible Josters. This gang is deeply involved in the drug trade in Cape Town and in the transnational trade in abalone, a seafood highly valued in China. The attempted hit may be driven by deeper trends, presaging wider disruption in the Cape Town underworld.

On 11 May 2020, an assassination attempt was made on Ernie "Lastig" Solomon, one of the most notorious figures in Cape Town and leader of the Terrible Josters gang. Solomon, his son Carlo and Jonathan "Blikke" Thomas (allegedly Solomon's right-hand man) were shot at multiple times in Hawston, a small town on the Western Cape coast, reportedly with a machine gun. While Solomon - who is believed to be the target of the assassination attempt - and his son were only wounded, Thomas was killed.

Hawston is a small settlement close to the wealthy town of Hermanus, but although it is 100km from Cape Town, it is still within the ambit of the city's criminal underworld. Many Hawston families have lived in the...

