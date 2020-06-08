South Africa: Mother in Court for Child Abandonment

8 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On 04 June 2020 at 07:15, a member of the community found a new-born baby boy at the corner of Yolan and Havenside Drive in Bayview.

The baby was taken to hospital for medical attention and is in a good health. A case of child abandonment was opened at Bayview SAPS. The docket was transferred to the Chatsworth Family Violence,Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.

The FCS unit conducted a swift investigation and traced the suspect to V Section in Umlazi. A 34-year-old woman was placed under arrest for child abandonment on the same day. She is appearing at the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court today.

