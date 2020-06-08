Angola: Huila - Notorious Gang Leader Arrested in Lubango

Lubango — National Police in Lubango, southern Huila province, arrested last Thursday a 28-year old man accused of attacking and robbing a police officer with the use of gun.

The notorious gang leader, who had been fugitive for long time, is accused of having committed offences on the public roads on 01 June.

The crimes feature mobile phones theft on public roads and in commercial outlets, according to the national police command of Huila.

According to the police, the most recent case was an action perpetrated along with other eight accomplices, that resulted in detention of three members.

So far, six members of the gang have been arrested, aged between 23 and 29 years old.