Angola: Authorities Strengthen Measures to Halt Necuto River Border Violation

8 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cabinda — Authorities in northern Cabinda province have expressed concern about the constant violations on Chiloango River Border in Necuto, municipality of Buco-Zau.

Citizens from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) allegedly pose as fishermen and hunters to cross the border, putting the Angolan communities along the border at risk due to the contamination of the COVID-19 virus.

Speaking to Angop, the municipal administrator, José Macaia, considers the situation worrying due to the fact that Buco-Zau shares the border with neighboring Congo Brazzaville, through the towns of Bata Linhunca, Tando Cacata extending to the commune of Massabi, municipality of Cacongo.

In view of the situation, José Macaia said that a group of 104 young people was created whose mission is to raise the awareness of communities about the compliance with prevention against COVID-19 and to denounce illegal foreign citizens.

Traditional and religious authorities also participate in surveillance actions in the villages, denouncing the presence of illegal foreigners who violate borders.

