South Africa: Lesufi Accepts Maimane Challenge to Do a Walkabout At Any Gauteng School

8 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

Gauteng's Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he is willing to conduct a walkabout with the leader of the One SA Movement, Mmusi Maimane at a school of his choice.

"I told him, I still invite him to choose that school. We will go there as there is nothing to hide. If there are problems we will fix it," Lesufi told media at the Pohopedi Primary School in Poortjie on Monday.

This comes after Maimane challenged Lesufi to a walkabout, days after the One SA Movement leader lost his Constitutional Court challenge on Friday to stop the reopening of schools on Friday.

Lesufi further indicated he would clear his diary for Thursday at 16:00 to complete the task.

Lesufi was briefing the media at the re-opening of Popohedi Primary School (quintile 2) for Grade 7 pupil's on Monday.

The MEC visited the classrooms to check compliance with the Covid-19 safety regulations. He further checked the schools' feeding programme which he was satisfied with.

"We knew phase 1 would be challenging but better; the only challenge will be when we bring the other groups," he said.

"These kids have the entire school to themselves so you will not have a problem but when the other grades return, you will see that we will have a major challenge," he added.

Lesufi added that pupils won't be on the school premises at the same time, and that schools would have to start implementing shifts.

The MEC will present a more detailed assessment on the re-opening of schools at a briefing on Monday in Midrand.


