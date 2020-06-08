South Africa: 'More Screening Machines Needed' - Olievenhoutbosch Pupils Express Concern On First Day Back

Excitement, anxiety and fear were evident on the faces of Olievenhoutbosch Secondary School Grade 12 pupils on Monday as they returned to class after being away for just over two months when schools were closed due to the Covid-19 national lockdown.

From as early as 07:00 scholar transport dropped pupils off outside the school's premises.

Clad in their tunics, grey pants and green blazers and beanies, with masks covering their mouths and noses, pupils maintained physical distancing outside before being screened.

Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) MEC Panyaza Lesufi was joined by the MEC for Infrastructure Development and Property Management Tasneem Motara and officials from Premier David Makhura's office to see how the first day got off.

Temperature screening

While some pupils said they were excited to return to the classroom to complete their final schooling year, they also expressed concern about the uncertain future ahead.

Speaking to News24 before making his way to class, Amogelang Sejosengise, 23, said he woke up at 05:00 to prepare for his first day back.

The Grade 12 pupil said he was happy pupils were screened before entering but raised concern that the machines used to assess their temperature might become faulty at some point due to the high numbers of pupils and teachers who use them.

"The fact that they use one machine for too many people, I think sometimes it could [have] technical errors because sometimes it could read too many students. They should consider getting more machines as a school," he said.

Amogelang said he was hoping to take in as much work as he could so he could be ready for his finals because it had taken him too long to get to where he was, including changing schools.

"I really have to [pass]. Education has no age and I am doing my third year this year (sic) and have been coming to school and at the end of the day I will make it. I'm from [another] school, before I came here. I was a bit naughty and when I got here I was the head boy. I can now say that I am a better person," he said.

For Amogelang's peer Dimakatso Mathekga it was a different story. Dimakatso said she feared walking the streets to school because she is unaware of who may or not have contracted the virus.

The 19-year-old said she had spent most of her time at home helping her parents while also juggling school work.

Naomi Phiri, 19, said she was also glad to return to class because she could not cope working online as she did not have a cellphone.

"I was waiting for this day for a long time. It's good to be here. I feel safe because they are doing all they can to make us feel safe," Naomi said.

Water pressure

Lesufi and officials toured the classes on Monday welcoming and interacting with the pupils, assuring them that their safety would be prioritised.

One pupil raised concern and fear regarding overcrowding when other grades start being phased in, but Lesufi emphasised that schools would use timetables to ensure not all grades are on the grounds at the same time.

Olievenhoutbosch Secondary has mobile infrastructure and is one of those that will be upgraded by the provincial government between 2020 and 2023.

Motara said her department had visited the school in order to assess it for upgrading.

"In the interim we have identified how we mitigate and prepare for the additional classes and grades that will come back even in August. Ours is a complementary role," said Motara.

Lesufi said the department was satisfied with the state of readiness at the school and at others across the province. He said reports have indicated there were glitches with the screening machines which would be attended to.

"We are pleased as the department, that besides a few teething problems, day one has started well across the province. Some of the teething problems is the area we are in. The water pressure around this area is too low. Today it is worse and so they will have challenges of water," he said.

Lesufi said should the pressure remain low, pupils would be released.

Meanwhile pupils at Seshegong Secondary School were let go early due to the water situation in the area.

Lesufi emphasised that the policy was clear that if there was no water, schools would have to be closed.

News24 entered the premises after being screened. Once inside, the principal said she was not allowed to speak with the media.

The department is expected to give a briefing on how the first day back at school progressed across the province later on Monday.

Source: News24