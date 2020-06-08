Angola: Handball - Angolan Player May Be Elected Best Left Back in Spain

8 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan handball Magda Cazanga who evolved in the Balonmano Salud Tenerife of Spain might become the best left back in the Spanish league, season 2019/20.

The national team athlete stood out in the Spanish league, before it was canceled due to covid-19, with nine rounds left and her team in 9th position.

The competition was won by Bera Bera, from where the Angolan Azenaide Carlos evolved (2011-2013).

Cazanga's more than 50 goals she scored throughout the season, including seven in the debut match, were crucial for the recovery of the team that emerged from a series of defeats.

Magda Cazanga, from Petro de Luanda, will stay another year at the Spanish club after renewing her contract last May, until 2021.

Voting will be held on various digital platforms, with stress to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Magda Cazanga won, among other champions, the Africa Champions Club Cup, Cup Winner's Clubs Cup and Babakar Fall Super Cup.

The left back player, who is twice African champions in Luanda (2016) and Congo (2018), disputed the World Championship on three occasions, with last occurred in 2019, in Kumamoto (Japan).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

