Namibia: Nothing Is Quite the Same for Wambüseun

Afrikaans rapper Lownan Nangombe, better known as Wambüseun, recently released his latest single titled 'Lang Wag' (Long Wait).

The rapper's last album was released nine years ago.

"I often see artists letting the environment decide when they should release their music. I take my time with my art," he says.

"I've been quiet with my music for various reasons, such as the loss of a friend. I also started a family, so I've been spending time with them," he says.

Wambüseun has been trying his hand at farming, launching a television station and helping to build a radio station.

The rapper plans to release an album titled 'Niks is Meer Dieselfde', which he says will be his final project before retiring as a musician.

"I know a lot of musicians always talk about retiring, but I am really calling it quits. For me 21 years of music is almost a lifetime. Growing up, my father was not there, so I want to spend time with my children. Basically, I'm trying to give them what I never got. I want to focus on raising them. I'm also in the radio business now," he says.

Wambüseun says the new album will be a versatile Afrikaans rap album.

"The lyrical craftsmanship is carefully written to cater to the people, meaning I just do what I usually do, and that is releasing good music in Afrikaans," he says.

He says for him music is all about the story.

"It's because I can express myself. It is love and passion," he says.

The artist, who is now at the helm of Base FM, says the station is facing several challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The problem is that fewer people spend money on advertising, so there is less income for the station. I had to take a 100% pay cut so I can keep all my staff. We also had to close down Adults with Disabilities, one of our community projects," he says.