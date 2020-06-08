Namibia: Nothing Is Quite the Same for Wambüseun

8 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Rinelda Mouton

Afrikaans rapper Lownan Nangombe, better known as Wambüseun, recently released his latest single titled 'Lang Wag' (Long Wait).

The rapper's last album was released nine years ago.

"I often see artists letting the environment decide when they should release their music. I take my time with my art," he says.

"I've been quiet with my music for various reasons, such as the loss of a friend. I also started a family, so I've been spending time with them," he says.

Wambüseun has been trying his hand at farming, launching a television station and helping to build a radio station.

The rapper plans to release an album titled 'Niks is Meer Dieselfde', which he says will be his final project before retiring as a musician.

"I know a lot of musicians always talk about retiring, but I am really calling it quits. For me 21 years of music is almost a lifetime. Growing up, my father was not there, so I want to spend time with my children. Basically, I'm trying to give them what I never got. I want to focus on raising them. I'm also in the radio business now," he says.

Wambüseun says the new album will be a versatile Afrikaans rap album.

"The lyrical craftsmanship is carefully written to cater to the people, meaning I just do what I usually do, and that is releasing good music in Afrikaans," he says.

He says for him music is all about the story.

"It's because I can express myself. It is love and passion," he says.

The artist, who is now at the helm of Base FM, says the station is facing several challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The problem is that fewer people spend money on advertising, so there is less income for the station. I had to take a 100% pay cut so I can keep all my staff. We also had to close down Adults with Disabilities, one of our community projects," he says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.