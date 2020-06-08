Malawi: Kasambara Questions Why DPP Has More MEC Commissioners

Convicted former minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Ralph Kasambara has blamed President Peter Mutharika for appointing more Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the Malawi Electoral Commission than those from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Kasambara: It's a Trojan horse

Kasambara wrote on his Facebook wall that the law is very clear to which parties were required to submit names to the appointing authority, saying only those that achieved 10 per cent of national parliamentary vote.

"Again, no party was to submit more than three names meaning no party was to have more than three of its commissioners appointed as commissioners," he says.

Kasambara also says that the law is clear as to the fact that only suitably qualified persons are to be appointed.

"Hence if one has been declared incompetent surely that person is not suitable for appointment," he says.

The President has retained his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) representatives Jean Mathanga and Linda Kunje from the previous embattled commission that presided over the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections whose presidential election was nullified over irregularities.

Besides Kunje and Mathanga, Mutharika also appointed a private practice lawyer Arthur Nathuru--who previously served at MEC on United Democratic Front (UDF) ticket.

Others are Malawi Electoral Support Network (Mesn) chairperson Steven Duwa and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has two representatives in the commission, namely former Nkhotakota South legislator Olivia Liwewe and corporate governance expert Anthony Mukumbwa.

However, Kasambara, has advised Malawians to calm.

"To all concerned Malawians, don't fall into the trap of demos and litigation challenging the newly appointed commissioners. It's a Trojan horse," he says.

He says opposition political parties should concentrate on campaign and more so creating and investing in systems that will ensure voting and counting process integrity and creation of parallel tally centre.

However, presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani says the President has not broken any law in reappointing the former MEC commissioners; Mathanga and Kunje.

Kasambara was convicted to 13 years for conspiracy to murder former Ministry of Finance budget director Paul Mphwiyo but is currently on bail having been in prison for one year and seven months.

He served as minister during the administration of Joyce Banda but was jailed by High Court judge Michael Mtambo for conspiracy to murder in a crime linked to a multi-billion kwacha corruption ring widely known as Cashgate.

