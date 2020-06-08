Namibia: Nawa Claims Political Witch-Hunt

Former Katima Mulilo chief executive officer Charles Nawa Nawa says allegations of corruption and mismanagement during his time at the town were politically motivated.

Nawa and councillors at the town have been accused of mismanaging the town between 2014 and 2017.

The Ministry of Urban and Rural Development in an internal audit report in 2018 recommended that Nawa and some councillors at the town be brought to book regarding several issues - which is yet to happen.

Katima Mulilo's current chief executive officer, Raphael Liswaniso, told The Namibian last week they were waiting for a legal opinion from the attorney general's office before they act on the ministry's recommendation.

Nawa said the fact that he was not called by either the investigators or the council to explain the findings at the time of the audit shows he is being targeted by his political adversaries.

One of his staunch political opponents driving the agenda to discredit his work, Nawa claims, was his successor Liswaniso.

Liswaniso conspired with the auditors to publish the flawed report to tarnish his name, Nawa said.

He said when he left, the town council had obtained an acceptable audit report from the auditor general which contradicts the findings of the ministry's investigation.

"They have not called me. They have not even called the human resources manager to clear some of the issues. That's why I am saying, put it out there in bold that Charles Nawa said the report is rubbish. There is no truth in it. It is a politically motivated report based on personal issues, because the person who did the report is a deputy director in the ministry, and we have the auditor general's report. If you want my evidence we meet in court. Even you yourself. My evidence is the auditor general's report," he said.

"I am going to handle this matter through legal means, and physically, I am going to show the Namibian people things cannot be done this way. Don't join a fight you don't know, because you will find yourself in fire. This is the Zambezi region," Nawa said.

He claimed he has documents that can prove some of the issues raised in the report were indeed not issues of concern.

He said he had asked the Katima Mulilo council to conduct an audit and rate his work shortly before he left.

That investigation only took place a year after he had left the council and he was not called in to provide information for the purposes of auditing, he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nawa denied knowledge of the list created by councillors to allocate land to people without following the town council's waiting list.

He also denied initiating land allocation himself, without following the right steps.

All land allocations that took place during his tenure "have passed all the stages from the management to the council and the minister for approval, which was obtained", he said.

He denied knowledge of irregularities with the awarding and handling of the town's capital projects.

Contacted for comment, Liswaniso rubbished Nawa's comments, saying: "I don't see any political witch-hunt against the former CEO, because he is no competition to me.

"I am not mandated to hold people accountable, because there are criminal liabilities in that report. There are people who can assist in calling them to account. The police and the Anti-Corruption Commission are there to deal with that. There is no need for me to fight Nawa."