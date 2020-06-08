Malawi: Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Meddling in Politics - MCP

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary-general Eisenhower Mkaka has launched a stinging attack on Reserve Bank of Malawi governor Daliso Kabambe, accusing him of meddling in the country's politics and helping to perpetuate impunity.

Mkaka made the accusation during a political rally which MCP presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera conducted at Chinkhoma in Kasungu on Sunday.

He alleged that Kabambe is allowing the regime to use the Central Bank facilities for clandestine political meetings.

"Another meeting was held at Reserve Bank offices in Blantyre on floor number 6 where participants include the one who came in a vehicle registration number MG260M," said Mkaka.

"The Governor of Reserve Bank should not be used for political agenda, the Central Bank is an institution that should stay away from politics," said Mkaka.

Kabambe could not immediately comment on the allegations.

But reports indicate that the Central Bank has been released cash amounting to K4 billion to ruling party operatives on questionable payments.