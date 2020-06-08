Malawi: Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Meddling in Politics - MCP

8 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary-general Eisenhower Mkaka has launched a stinging attack on Reserve Bank of Malawi governor Daliso Kabambe, accusing him of meddling in the country's politics and helping to perpetuate impunity.

Mkaka made the accusation during a political rally which MCP presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera conducted at Chinkhoma in Kasungu on Sunday.

He alleged that Kabambe is allowing the regime to use the Central Bank facilities for clandestine political meetings.

"Another meeting was held at Reserve Bank offices in Blantyre on floor number 6 where participants include the one who came in a vehicle registration number MG260M," said Mkaka.

"The Governor of Reserve Bank should not be used for political agenda, the Central Bank is an institution that should stay away from politics," said Mkaka.

Kabambe could not immediately comment on the allegations.

But reports indicate that the Central Bank has been released cash amounting to K4 billion to ruling party operatives on questionable payments.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.