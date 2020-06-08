Namibia: Rape Rampant Over Weekend

Four rape cases were reported to police last weekend, the report of a serious incident issued by the Namibian police on Monday morning said.

According to the report, a 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five unidentified men at Otjomuise on Friday evening.

"It is alleged that the victim and her friend were invited for drinks and after sometime she allegedly passed out and when she came to she realised that five suspects were taking turns to gang rape her," the report revealed.

Police deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi confirmed the incident to The Namibian and said an investigation had been launched.

No arrests have been made though.

Meanwhile, a case of rape and human trafficking has been opened at Nkurenkuru after two truck drivers allegedly raped a 19-year-old woman.

"It is alleged that [she] was raped by two truck drivers at Woermann Brock, Rundu and they drove with her to Tsumeb where they dumped her at the Shoprite complex," the report detailed.

According to the victim, the truck allegedly belongs to Namib Mills, Shikwambi said.

No arrests have been made yet and police investigations continue.

On Saturday, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 33-year old man in the Nuwerus residential area at Aranos.

Shikwambi said the victim and suspected are not related.

The suspect was arrested and police investigations continue.

Also on Saturday, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her 29-year-old uncle at Swakopmund.

"It is alleged that the suspect asked the victim to accompany him to his home, from a house where they were having a party, to fetch a smaller vehicle.

"At his house the suspect grabbed the victim and raped her," the report detailed.

The suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in court today.