Malawi: COVID-19 Cases Continue Rising in Malawi

8 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Some parents are expressing worry over a recommendation from experts to have all schools open on July 23 following the rising number of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic cases in the country.

Ministry of Health says 29 new cases have been identified which brings the total active cases to 379 and total confirmed cases to 438.

The ministry says total number of tests conducted is 6423, whilst total number of recovered patients stands at 55 and total number of deaths remains at four. This has alarmed some parents who feel their children would be insecure from the virus if the schools are open in July.

However, some students have threatened demonstrations if schools are not open in July.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.